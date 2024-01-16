Australian Open, Trevisan, Cocciaretto e Zeppieri avanzano al secondo turno
Martina Trevisan, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and Giulio Zeppieri advance to the second round of the Australian Open. Trevisan defeated Zarazua, Cocciaretto eliminated Sun, and Zeppieri overcame Lajovic. Sonego and Giorgi will play their first-round matches soon.
Martina Trevisan, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and Giulio Zeppieri have advanced to the second round of the Australian Open tennis tournament. The 30-year-old Florentine, ranked 59th in the world, defeated the 26-year-old Mexican Renata Zarazua (ranked 97th) with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old from Ancona, ranked 66th, eliminated the 22-year-old Swiss player Lulu Sun (ranked 193). The 22-year-old Roman, ranked 133rd in the ATP, overcame the 33-year-old Serbian Dusan Lajovic (ranked 51st) with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7/3), and will now face the 28-year-old British player Cameron Norrie, ranked 22nd in the world. In the upcoming hours, Lorenzo Sonego and Camila Giorgi will take the field in Melbourne for the first round.
