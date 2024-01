Goggia fuori dal podio, ma felice. Rabbia Brignone: "Troppi errori" . Gut-Behrami regina a Kronplatz Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone finish fifth and sixth respectively in the women's giant slalom in San Vigilio di Marebbe. Goggia is optimistic after a strong second run, while Brignone is disappointed with her performance. Other Italian skiers Marta Bassino, Roberta Melesi, and Asja Zenere finish in the top 16.