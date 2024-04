Berrettini batte Sonego e vince il derby azzurro: semifinale a Marrakech

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 7: Matteo Berrettini of Italy serves against Gregoire Barrere of France during Day One of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic ATP Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 7, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Vaughn Ridley / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)