Atalanta chiude in testa il girone: Muriel e Bonfanti decisivi
RAKOW 0 ATALANTA 4 RAKOW (3-4-3): V. Kovacevic 5.5; Racovitan 5, A. Kovacevic 5, Jean Carlos 4.5 (33’st Sorescu 6); Tudor 5.5,...
RAKOW
0
ATALANTA
4
RAKOW (3-4-3): V. Kovacevic 5.5; Racovitan 5, A. Kovacevic 5, Jean Carlos 4.5 (33’st Sorescu 6); Tudor 5.5, Berggren 5, Kochergin 4.5 (16’st Cebula 6), Plavsic 5; Yeboah 4.5 (16’st Crnac 6), Zwolinski 5 (36’st Piasecki sv), Nowak 5 (36’st Kittel sv). Allenatore: Szwarga 5
ATALANTA (3-4-3): Carnesecchi 7 (39’st Rossi sv); Hateboer 6.5, Bonfanti 7, Del Lungo 7; Holm 6.5 (39’st Palestra sv), Pasalic 6.5, Adopo 6 (47’st Mendicino sv), Zortea 6.5; Miranchuk 7 (44’st De Nipoti sv), Muriel 7.5 (45’st Cisse sv), De Ketelaere 6.5. Allenatore: Gasperini 7
Arbitro: Jorgji (Albania) 6
Reti: 14’ pt, 27’ st Muriel, 26’ pt Bonfanti, 47’ st De Ketelaere.
Note: Spettatori: 10.386. Ammoniti: Holm, Tudor, Bonfanti. Angoli: 6-6. Recupero: 1’pt, 4’st.
C’è spazio anche per Bonfanti e De Ketelaere nella festa dell’Atalanta chiude in testa il girone.
