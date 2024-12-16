Coppola-Sarr-Mosquera. Un tris rilancia Zanetti
PARMA 2 VERONA 3 PARMA (4-2-3-1): Suzuki 5; Delprato 5, Leoni 5 (21’ st Hainaut 5.5), Balogh 5.5, Valeri 5.5; Estevez sv...
PARMA
2
VERONA
3
PARMA (4-2-3-1): Suzuki 5; Delprato 5, Leoni 5 (21’ st Hainaut 5.5), Balogh 5.5, Valeri 5.5; Estevez sv (8’ pt Haj Mohamed 6) (32’ st Benedyczak 6), Sohm 7.5; Man 5, Hernani 6 (1’st Keita 6), Cancellieri 5.5 (1’st Almqvist 6.5); Bonny 6.5. Allenatore: Pecchia 5.
HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò 6; Dawidowicz 6.5, Coppola 7, Ghilardi 6.5; Tchatchoua 6.5, Duda 6, Belahyane 6.5, Lazovic 6 (21’ st Daniliuc 6.5); Suslov 6.5 (40’ st Dani Silva sv), Harroui 7 (22’ st Mosquera 7); Sarr 7 (22’ st Livramento 6.5). Allenatore: Zanetti 7.
Arbitro: Sozza di Seregno 6.5.
Reti: 5’ pt Coppola, 19’ pt Sohm; 12’ st Sarr, 30’ st Mosquera, 45’ st Sohm.
Note: Ammoniti: Hernani, Coppola, Faraoni, Duda. Angoli: 5-2 per il Parma. Recupero: 1’; 5’.
Continua a leggere tutte le notizie di sport su