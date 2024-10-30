L’anticipo al Via del Mare. Dorgu, il Lecce respira. Il Verona sempre più giù
LECCE 1 VERONA 0 LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone 6; Guilbert 6 (18’ st Pierotti 6), Baschirotto 6.5, Gaspar 6.5, Gallo 6; Coulibaly 6...
LECCE
1
VERONA
0
LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone 6; Guilbert 6 (18’ st Pierotti 6), Baschirotto 6.5, Gaspar 6.5, Gallo 6; Coulibaly 6 (40’ st Oudin sv), Ramadani 6.5, Rafia 6 (18’ st Pierret 6); Banda 6.5 (28’ st Tete 5.5), Krstovic 5.5 (40’ st Rebic sv),Dorgu 7.5.All.Gotti 6.5.
VERONA (4-3-2-1): Perilli 6; Daniliuc 5.5 (39’ st Magnani sv), Coppola 6, Ghilardi 6, Tchatchoua 4.5; Serdar 6.5 (20’ st Lambourde 6), Belahyane 4.5, Duda 6; Suslov 5.5 (39’ st Silva sv), Lazovic 5.5 (20’ st Bradaric 6); Tengstedt 5 (8’ st Mosquera 5.5). Allenatore: Zanetti 5.
Arbitro: Mariani di Aprilia 6.
Rete: 6’ st Dorgu.
Note: espulsi Tchatchoua 40’ pt, Belahyane 37’ st. Amm. Guilbert, Serdar. Angoli: 4-2 per il Verona. Recupero: 3’; 5’.
Continua a leggere tutte le notizie di sport su