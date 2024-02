Convocati in Nazionale i tre tecnici del Bsc. Stefano Cappuccini, D’Auria e Verrecchia Stefano Cappuccini, Alberto D'Auria, and Paolo Verrecchia have been appointed as coaches for the Italian National Baseball Team. Cappuccini expresses his honor and gratitude for the opportunity, while Verrecchia will continue working with talented players from the Under 15 and Under 18 teams.