L’infermeria. Lollo torna in regìa Cristiani infortunato. Ora gli accertamenti Lorenzo Lollo recovers from flu and will play, while Cavallari, Aseged Ivan, Bertelli, and Cristiani will be sidelined due to injuries. The starting lineup against Sinalunghese will be similar to the one against Firenze Ovest, with Morosi and Agostinone returning. Masini is fully recovered but needs gradual playing time. The forward positions are still uncertain, with Candido likely to start behind Boccardi and Galligani.