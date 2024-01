Vikings Rubiera sconfitti 35-18 da Cassano Magnago, difficoltà esterne confermate I Vikings Rubiera suffer a heavy defeat against Cassano Magnago in Serie A Gold, confirming their struggles away from home. They must regroup for their next match against Brixen to aim for survival. Casalgrande Padana secure a home victory against Mezzocorona in Serie A1, with Furlanetto and Orlandi leading the team to a comeback win. The playoff zone remains within reach. The focus now shifts to the upcoming Coppa Italia Final Eight in Riccione.