Braccio di ferro. L’Attila Junior sul parquet del Pisaurum. Scalabroni: "È un avversario al top» Nicola Scalabroni, coach of Attila Junior Porto Recanati, describes the upcoming match against Pisaurum Pesaro as crucial. He acknowledges the strength of the opposing team and highlights their three-point shooting ability. Scalabroni assures that his players are training hard to improve their defensive organization.