Il Venezia accorcia sul Como. Il cuore non basta. FeralpiSalò in C
Il Venezia vince 2-1 contro il Feralpisalò con una doppietta di Pohjanpalo. Partita equilibrata, con entrambe le squadre che hanno mostrato buone prestazioni.
VENEZIA
2
FERALPISALò
1
Primo tempo: 0-0
VENEZIA (3-5-2): Joronen 6; Idzes 6,5, Svoboda 6,5, Altare 6 (27’ st Dembelé 6); Candela 6,5, Jajalo 6 (1’ st Tessmann 6,5), Busio 6 (27’ st Andersen 6), Lella 6 (1’ st Pierini 6,5), Bjarkason 6 (16’ st Ellertsson 6,5); Pohjanpalo 7, Gytkjaer 6. All: Vanoli 6,5.
FERALPISALÒ (3-5-2): Pizzignacco 6,5; Bergonzi 6,5, Ceppitelli 6 (34’ st Krastev sv), Pilati 6; Felici 6, Kourfalidis 6,5, Fiordilino 6 (27’ st Pietrelli 6), Zennaro 6 (27’ st Giudici 6), Letizia 6; Dubickas 6 (19’ st Compagnon 6,5), La Mantia 6. All: Zaffaroni 6.
Arbitro Fabbri di Ravenna 6
Marcatori: 15’ st e 48’ st Pohjanpalo; 38’ st Compagnon
Continua a leggere tutte le notizie di sport su